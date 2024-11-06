Ryan Kelly landed on IR with knee injury, but should return in 2024

The Colts will not have center Ryan Kelly for four weeks, but he should return to play in 2024.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Shane Steichen said Kelly is dealing with a knee injury that’s landed him on injured reserve. But the expectation is that Kelly will be back in the lineup this season.

Steichen noted that the team has full confidence in rookie Tanor Bortolini to take Kelly’s place.

Kelly has been listed on the injury report with calf and knee issues. But he played 100 percent of Indianapolis’ offensive snaps in the Week 9 loss to the Vikings.

Steichen also mentioned that receiver Michael Pittman continues to deal with a back injury. He played 76 percent of the team’s offensive snaps last Sunday, making one catch for 14 yards. That was off from the week before, when he was on the field for 95 percent of offensive snaps. Typically he’s been in the 80s when it comes to snap rate this season.

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann has cleared concussion protocol.