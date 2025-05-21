Ryan Poles: Joe Thuney’s leadership, experience have already impacted our organization

The Bears have made it official with offensive lineman Joe Thuney, announcing on Wednesday that the club has signed him to a two-year contract extension.

News emerged that Thuney and Chicago had agreed to an extension on Tuesday.

“We are looking forward to Joe being a member of the Chicago Bears for the years ahead,” Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement released by the team. “Joe’s leadership and experience have already positively impacted our organization, and we are fortunate that he will continue to lead our team, on and off the field.”

“We are excited to secure Joe as a member of our team moving forward,” head coach Ben Johnson said in a statement. “As we build our culture through hard work and belief, Joe will be an integral piece to the growth and development of our football team.”

Thuney, 32, was entering the last season of his contract, which is part of the reason the Chiefs elected to trade him to the Bears. Thuney is now reportedly set to make $51 million over the next three years, with $33.5 million fully guaranteed.

A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, Thuney has started 146 games for New England and Kansas City.