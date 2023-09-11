Ryan Tannehill: I’m not happy with how I played

When the Titans hired Ran Carthon as their new General Manager at the start of the offseason, there were questions about whether he would make sweeping changes to the roster in his first months on the job.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s future was of particular interest, but the Titans opted to stand pat with the veteran starter for the 2023 season. Some might be second-guessing that call after Sunday’s 16-15 loss to the Saints.

Tannehill was 16-of-34 for 198 yards and three interceptions during a loss that could have turned out differently for Tennessee with a more efficient performance from their quarterback.

“I felt really good coming into the game — I felt healthy, I felt really good mentally, ready to roll,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “I just didn’t come out and play well, obviously. I am not happy with the way I performed, and there’s a lot of room to grow there.”

The Titans took Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 draft and Will Levis in the second round this year, so there are younger options on hand should the Titans want to make a change. That’s not likely to happen after one game, but more performances like the one against the Saints will make it harder for Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel to stay the course.