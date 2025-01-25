Ryan Watts on neck injury that ended his rookie season: I will remain optimistic

Steelers rookie Ryan Watts injured his neck in the final preseason game against the Lions. The injury originally was called a stinger, but the defensive back landed on season-ending injured reserve before the start of his first season.

On Friday, Watts posted an update on social media. He shared a photo of himself in a neck brace in a hospital bed, though it is unclear when the photo was taken.

“This has easily been one of the hardest years of my life,” Watts wrote. “Through serious injury and all, I will remain optimistic because I can do ALL things through HIM. Road to recovery. . . .”

Chris Adamski of TribLive reported two months ago that Watts was awaiting medical clearance.

The sixth-round draft pick made 13 tackles in the preseason.