S Malaki Starks visited the Eagles

  
Published April 14, 2025 11:14 AM

The Eagles have shown a fondness for defensive players who went to the University of Georgia in recent years and they hosted another Bulldog ahead of this year’s draft.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP reports that safety Malaki Starks visited with the team recently. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo, Lewis Cine, and Azeez Ojulari are the current Eagles who share an alma mater with Starks.

Starks was a first-team All-American in 2023 and a second-teamer in 2024 after recording 77 tackles, four tackles for loss, and an interception.

The Eagles traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans and have Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown back at safety along with Cine.