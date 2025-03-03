Saints add Grady Brown, Robert Blanton, Jay Rodgers to defensive staff

New Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley is building his staff.

He has hired three more coaches to positions on the defensive staff, as Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports that Grady Brown, Robert Blanton and Jay Rodgers are on board. The Saints previously hired defensive coaches Bo Davis, Peter Sirmon and Terry Joseph.

Brown was the Steelers’ defensive backs coach the past four years and interviewed for the Falcons’ defensive coordinator job earlier this offseason.

Brown previously was a defensive assistant with five different collegiate programs. He was also a defensive back at Alabama A&M and had served as a coaching intern with the Chiefs in 2007 and the Seahawks in 2004.

Blanton is leaving Miami of Ohio, where he was the defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach. He produced an all-conference player each of the past three seasons.

Blanton played at Notre Dame before the Vikings selected him in the fifth round in 2012, and he played six NFL seasons before getting into coaching.

Rodgers was the Falcons’ defensive line coach last season. He previously worked under Staley with the Chargers, serving as the team’s outside linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator in 2021 and as the defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator in 2022.

Rodgers also has coached for the Broncos and the Bears.