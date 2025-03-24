 Skip navigation
Saints agree to terms with OL Dillon Radunz on a one-year deal

  
Published March 24, 2025 04:51 PM

The Saints have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, the team announced Monday.

Radunz recently visited with the team after also taking a trip to Seattle.

He saw time at both tackle and guard the past four seasons with the Titans but primarily played on the interior of Tennessee’s offensive line. He started 15 games at right guard during the 2024 season and made another 16 starts in the other 37 games he played with the team.

The Titans made him a second-round pick in 2021.

The Saints signed Will Clapp and re-signed Landon Young last week as they add depth to their offensive line.