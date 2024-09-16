Saints are third team in NFL history to score 30 first-half points in first two games

At halftime of their Week One win over the Panthers, the Saints led 30-3. At halftime of their Week Two win over the Cowboys, the Saints led 35-16. That puts New Orleans in rare company in NFL history.

Only two other teams — the 2001 Colts and 1968 Raiders — have scored at least 30 points in the first half of each of their first two games of a season.

With 91 points through two games, the Saints have the most points through two weeks of any team in the NFL in the last 15 years, and the fourth-most ever.

The Saints finished the 2023 season with a 48-17 win over the Falcons, meaning they’ve now scored at least 44 points in three consecutive games, making them just the third team ever to do that.

The Saints’ two hot first-half starts have allowed them to coast through the second halves on their way to a 2-0 record and an NFL-best plus-62 point differential. Through two weeks of the season, the Saints are the NFL’s most dominant team.