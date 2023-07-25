 Skip navigation
Saints bring back Jimmy Graham on one-year deal

  
Published July 25, 2023 10:52 AM

There’s a significant reunion happening in New Orleans.

The Saints announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed tight end Jimmy Graham to a one-year deal.

Graham, 36, began his career with the franchise as a third-round pick back in 2010. While he caught 31 passes for 356 yards with five TDs as a rookie, he broke out in a big way in 2011 when he recorded 99 receptions for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns. Graham then caught at least 85 passes over the next three seasons, leading the league with 16 touchdown catches in 2013.

New Orleans traded him to Seattle in 2015, playing there through the 2017 season. He then spent 2018 and 2019 with Green Bay before playing with Chicago in 2020 and 2021.

Graham did not play for a team last year after recording 14 catches for 167 yards with three TDs for the Bears in 2021.

The Saints also have Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau, Jesse James, Juwan Johnson, Miller Forristall, and Lucas Krull on their roster at tight end.