Saints bring back Marquez Callaway

The Saints have taken some hits at wide receiver, with Cedrick Wilson Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown and rookie draft pick Bub Means missing Wednesday’s practice with injuries. They replenished at the position Thursday, bringing back a familiar face.

The team announced it has signed receiver Marquez Callaway.

In a corresponding move, the Saints waived tight end Tommy Hudson with an injury designation.

This marks Callaway’s third stint in New Orleans, first joining the team as a rookie free agent in 2020. He left in free agency in 2023, following Sean Payton to Denver.

But after the Broncos and Raiders waived him last year, he returned to the Saints’ practice squad on Nov. 21.

Callaway signed a futures contract with the Steelers in January, but they cut him Tuesday.

He has appeared in 45 regular-season games with 17 starts for New Orleans, his only career action, and has 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns. Callaway also has returned 14 punts for 149 yards (10.6 average) and four kickoffs for 94 yards (23.5 average).