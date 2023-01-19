 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Saints' Cam Jordan wins appeal after NFL fined him and accused him of faking an injury

  
Published January 19, 2023 10:00 AM
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was outraged after the NFL fined him for faking an injury, and it appears that the NFL’s appeals process has vindicated him.

Jordan won the appeal of the $50,000 fine the NFL gave him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The incident took place during the Saints’ loss to the Buccaneers in December. With the Bucs initially seeming to hurry to line up to go for it on a fourth down, Jordan went down to the ground and got an injury timeout. After that, the Buccaneers punted, and the league office thought Jordan had faked the injury so that the Saints’ defense could get ready if the Bucs went for it on fourth down.

Jordan’s position coach, Ryan Nielsen, also was fined $50,000, Saints head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000, and the Saints as a franchise was fined $350,000. It’s unclear whether those fines remain in place; the appeals process for players is separate from the process for coaches and teams.

The NFL has legitimate reasons to want to crack down on fake injuries, which players do sometimes use to their teams’ advantage. But in this case, Jordan fought back and won.