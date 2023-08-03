 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Kenny Pickett
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Dr. Diandra: Passing problems make qualifying more important — but only at some tracks

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
USATSI_21118879_copy.jpg
Post-trade deadline AL East title odds update

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Kenny Pickett
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Dr. Diandra: Passing problems make qualifying more important — but only at some tracks

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
USATSI_21118879_copy.jpg
Post-trade deadline AL East title odds update

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints claim OL Chuck Filiaga

  
Published August 3, 2023 07:41 AM

The Saints doubled down on additions to the interior of their offensive line on Wednesday.

In addition to signing guard Tommy Kraemer, the team also announced that they have claimed Chuck Filiaga off of waivers.

Filiaga was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent earlier this year and was cut by Green Bay on Tuesday. He played 39 games at Michigan before transferring to Minnesota and starting 13 games at right guard during his final college season.

The Saints waived tackle Scott Lashley with an injury designation and placed linebacker Andrew Dowell on injured reserve to create space for the two new arrivals in New Orleans.