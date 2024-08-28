 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Saints claim RB Kene Nwangwu

  
Published August 28, 2024 12:51 PM

Running back Kene Nwangwui is heading for New Orleans.

The former Vikings tailback and kickoff returner was claimed by the Saints, a day after the Vikings waived him.

Nwagnu was a second-team All-Pro in 2022. He has three career kickoff returns for touchdowns.

The move reunites Nwangwu with Klint Kubiak. The Saints’ offensive coordinator served in that role in 2021 in Minnesota, Nwangwu’s rookie year. That year, Nwangwu averaged 5.5 yards per carry, albeit in limited work.

The addition of Nwangwu means the Saints will have to create a roster spot. Jordan Mims, currently the No. 4 tailback, could be getting the short straw.