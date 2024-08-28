Saints claim RB Kene Nwangwu

Running back Kene Nwangwui is heading for New Orleans.

The former Vikings tailback and kickoff returner was claimed by the Saints, a day after the Vikings waived him.

Nwagnu was a second-team All-Pro in 2022. He has three career kickoff returns for touchdowns.

The move reunites Nwangwu with Klint Kubiak. The Saints’ offensive coordinator served in that role in 2021 in Minnesota, Nwangwu’s rookie year. That year, Nwangwu averaged 5.5 yards per carry, albeit in limited work.

The addition of Nwangwu means the Saints will have to create a roster spot. Jordan Mims, currently the No. 4 tailback, could be getting the short straw.