Saints claim WR Trey Palmer, G Xavier Truss off of waivers

Newly anointed Saints starting quarterback Spencer Rattler has a new wide receiver to work with in New Orleans.

The NFL announced that the Saints have claimed Trey Palmer off of waivers. He joins Devaughn Vele as new additions to a receiving corps that also includes Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson, Brandin Cooks, and Mason Tipton.

Palmer had 51 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns for the Buccaneers over the last two seasons.

The Saints were also awarded guard Xavier Truss off of waivers. Truss was signed by the Broncos after going undrafted in April and he was waived by the team on Tuesday.