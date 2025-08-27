 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints claim WR Trey Palmer, G Xavier Truss off of waivers

  
Published August 27, 2025 01:43 PM

Newly anointed Saints starting quarterback Spencer Rattler has a new wide receiver to work with in New Orleans.

The NFL announced that the Saints have claimed Trey Palmer off of waivers. He joins Devaughn Vele as new additions to a receiving corps that also includes Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson, Brandin Cooks, and Mason Tipton.

Palmer had 51 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns for the Buccaneers over the last two seasons.

The Saints were also awarded guard Xavier Truss off of waivers. Truss was signed by the Broncos after going undrafted in April and he was waived by the team on Tuesday.