Saints complete draft class signings, getting Kool-Aid McKinstry under contract

The Saints have completed their draft class signings.

Second-round cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was the last to sign, inking his four-year rookie contract Friday.

First-round offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, fifth-round quarterback Spencer Rattler, fifth-round receiver Bub Means, fifth-round linebacker Jaylan Ford, sixth-round defensive tackle Khristian Boyd and seventh-round offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim all signed earlier this month.

The Saints traded up to get McKinstry with the 41st overall pick.

He earned first-team All-America honors in 2023 and was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection.

In 42 career games, McKinstry made 92 tackles, five for a loss, with two interceptions, two sacks and 25 passes defended. McKinstry also returned punts, averaging 15.8 yards per return as a sophomore before a drop to 6.1 yards this season.

He worked out at the Alabama Pro Day in March before undergoing surgery on his right foot to repair a Jones fracture. McKinstry ran a 4.47 in the 40, had a broad jump of 10 foot 1 and a vertical jump of 34.5 inches.