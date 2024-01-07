Saints convert Alontae Taylor’s pick into a TD with a highlight-reel catch by Chris Olave

Saints nickel back Alontae Taylor got benched for Ugo Amadi briefly. He then responded with a pick of Desmond Ridder.

Taylor’s 16-yard return to the Falcons 25 set up a two-play touchdown drive.

After losing a yard on a run, the Saints went to the air and Chris Olave caught a 26-yard touchdown off a pass that bounced off the helmet of Atlanta cornerback Clark Phillips. The highlight-reel reception has given the Saints a 24-17 lead.

Derek Carr is 15-of-19 for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and Olave has three catches for 56 yards.

The Falcons have ruled out linebacker Kaden Elliss (knee), but defensive end Calais Campbell returned after a brief absence with a leg injury.