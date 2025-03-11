 Skip navigation
Saints, Dante Pettis agree to one-year contract

  
Published March 11, 2025 04:51 PM

Receiver Dante Pettis will return to New Orleans in 2025.

The Saints announced on Tuesday that Pettis has agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

Pettis, 29, initially signed to New Orleans’ practice squad last October and was signed to the 53-man roster in December. He ended up appearing in eight games for the team, catching 12 passes for 120 yards with a touchdown.

A second-round pick in 2018, Pettis has appeared in 58 games with 19 starts for the 49ers, Giants, Bears, and Saints. He’s caught 83 passes for 1,104 yards with 13 touchdowns.