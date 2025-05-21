Saints, Dolphins, Browns also among teams to vote against tush push ban

There has now been reporting on all the teams that declined to vote to ban the notorious tush push.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns, Jaguars, Dolphins, Saints, and Titans voted with the Eagles, Ravens, Patriots, Jets, and Lions against the proposal that would have banned the play.

Of those 10 teams, the Saints are particularly notable as they employ former Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their new head coach, and Moore called that play plenty of times en route to a Super Bowl victory last season.

Cleveland, Jacksonville, Miami, and Tennessee do not have the same direct connections to Philadelphia, though Browns G.M. Andrew Berry did work in Philadelphia’s front office and his twin brother, Adam, is the Eagles’ VP of football operations and strategy.

Notably, the Cardinals and Colts — who also have former Eagles coordinators as head coaches — did vote to ban the play.

Either way, the tush push will be in use for at least another season.