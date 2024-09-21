 Skip navigation
Saints downgrade Taysom Hill to doubtful

  
September 21, 2024

As the Saints try to extend their start to 3-0, they likely won’t have jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill.

The Saints downgraded Hill from questionable to doubtful on Saturday. He has a chest injury.

Doubtful reflects a broad range of percentage likelihood of playing, basically one percent to 49 percent.

The Saints could have played fast and loose with the injury report, keeping Hill at questionable until adding him to the inactive list only 90 minutes before kickoff. The 49ers played that game with running back Christian McCaffrey in Week 1 — and the league responded with a predictable declaration of, “Nothing to see here.”

In two games this season, Hill has eight rushes for 53 yards and two catches for two yards. He has yet to throw a pass in 2024.