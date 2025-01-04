 Skip navigation
Saints elevate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, rule out Chris Olave

  
Published January 4, 2025 04:09 PM

The Saints won’t have Kendre Miller (concussion) and probably won’t have Alvin Kamara (groin). That leaves them short-handed at running back.

They activated Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the practice squad Saturday to help fill in, along with Jamaal Williams.

Kamara, who has not played since injuring his groin in a Dec. 15 game against the Commanders, is doubtful.

Edwards-Helaire played 26 snaps in his Saints debut last week, and he had seven touches for 30 yards.

The Saints also elevated safety Millard Bradford from the practice squad.

They downgraded wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) and linebacker Pete Werner (concussion) to out for Sunday’s season finale against the Buccaneers. In Week 10, Olave as diagnosed with his second concussion of the season, and even though he has participated fully in practice the past two weeks, the Saints will not activate him from injured reserve.