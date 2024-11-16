 Skip navigation
Saints expect to get Erik McCoy back on Sunday

  
Published November 16, 2024 08:30 AM

The Saints are set to get center Erik McCoy back in the lineup this weekend.

McCoy has not played since suffering a groin injury in Week Three. McCoy had surgery and went on injured reserve, but he was back to full practice participation to close out the week and interim head coach Darren Rizzi said on Friday that McCoy is on track to play against the Browns.

“Should be good to go. I thought we did the right thing here the last couple of weeks with his volume in practice, amped it up a little bit every day, and he looks like he’s ready to go,” Rizzi said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “Unless we have a setback between now and Sunday, I imagine he’d be in there.”

McCoy will need to be activated by Saturday afternoon to play on Sunday.

Running back Jamaal Williams (groin) and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (ankle) are out this week. Linebacker Pete Werner (hand), defensive back J.T. Gray (hip), cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (shoulder), and linebacker Nephi Sewell (knee) are listed as questionable.