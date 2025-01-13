Saints G.M. Mickey Loomis: I have a high level of confidence in Derek Carr

The Saints have a decision to make about quarterback Derek Carr’s future with the team and General Manager Mickey Loomis said at a Monday press conference that they haven’t made it yet.

Carr missed seven games due to injury in his second season in New Orleans and his $30 million salary for the 2025 season will be guaranteed on the third day of the new league year in March. Loomis did not say anything about which direction they are leaning, but he did say that he’s comfortable with Carr as the team’s quarterback.

“I have a high level of confidence in Derek,” Loomis said. “He’s done some really good things here.”

Carr said he will not consider taking a pay cut in order to stay with the Saints and Loomis said “all that has yet to be determined” in terms of the financial ramifications of Carr’s future with the team. He said the team’s primary focus right now is their search for a head coach and that call will likely color anything that happens with Carr heading into the 2025 season.