Saints have eight captains; none are quarterbacks

  
Published September 2, 2025 01:20 PM

The Saints have eight captains for 2025. None of them play the position that is most conducive to earning a “C”.

Neither Spencer Rattler nor Tyler Shough received the captain designation.

The captains are receiver Brandin Cooks, kicker Blake Grupe, safety Justin Reid, running back Alvin Kamara, long snapper Zach Wood, Demario Davis, center Erik McCoy, and defensive end Cam Jordan.

Rattler is the starting quarterback, for now. Shough is the next man up — and he’ll likely be the next man in, at some point.

Expectations are low for the 2025 Saints. In a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, I was cajoled into agreeing to grow a beard if the Saints make the playoffs.

With seven playoff sports per conference and 17 regular-season games, any team can make the playoffs, in any year. And, yes, I may end up covering Super Bowl LX with a Bad Santa-style configuration of facial hair.