Saints have not requested permission to interview with David Shaw

  
Published January 6, 2025 04:49 PM

As the coaching carousel begins to hit high gear, there will be plenty of reports regarding interviews that will and won’t be happening.

One interview that reportedly will be happening won’t be.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation the Saints have not requested permission to interview former Stanford head coach David Shaw. Others

Shaw currently serves as a senior personnel executive with the Broncos. He left Stanford after the 2022 season.

Earlier today, NFL Media reported that Shaw will be interviewed by the Saints.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football has reported that the Saints do not have plans to interview Shaw at this time.

Regardless, on the day when it seems as if a thousand requests have been made, the Saints have not requested permission to interview Shaw.