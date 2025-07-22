 Skip navigation
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
John Lynch: 49ers “not anywhere close” to having a timeline for Brandon Aiyuk to practice

  
Published July 22, 2025 04:33 PM

San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week Seven of last season, and he’s not close to returning. And not even close to knowing when he’ll be ready to return.

General Manager John Lynch said today that the 49ers are “not anywhere close to having a concrete timeline” on when Aiyuk will be able to practice.

Aiyuk is reportedly expected to miss at least the first four games of the regular season while he continues to rehab the knee. That would indicate he’s still months away from being 100 percent.

The 27-year-pld Aiyuk had the best season of his career in 2023 and was rewarded with a four-year, $120 million contract extension just before the start of the 2024 regular season. But his production had slipped in 2024 even before his season was cut short by the knee injury. The 49ers will hope to get him back, and get him back to his previous form, at some point in the 2025 season.