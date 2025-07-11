Report: Brandon Aiyuk likely starts season on PUP, but 49ers haven’t ruled him out for Week 1

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is expected to start the season on reserve/physically unable to perform as he continues his recovery from knee surgery. That would sideline Aiyuk at least the first four games.

The 49ers, though, have not ruled out the former first-round draft pick from playing the season opener, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Maiocco added that the 49ers likely will play it safe with Aiyuk after he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee Oct. 20.

“Even though the timeline, everything being equal, might point toward, Hey, there’s a chance Week 1 — and there still might be a chance Week 1 — I think the feeling inside the organization has always been don’t take any chances, start him off on PUP when they report to training camp on July 22, and then more than likely, just have that carry over into the regular season,” Maiocco said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Coach Kyle Shanahan already said Aiyuk will start training camp on active/PUP.

Aiyuk played seven games last season and made 25 catches for 374 yards and no touchdowns, all career lows.