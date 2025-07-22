 Skip navigation
Terry McLaurin doesn’t report to camp while waiting for a contract extension

  
Commanders General Manager Adam Peters said earlier Tuesday that the team is going to do everything it can to get Terry McLaurin signed to an extension. The star wide receiver, though, remains without an extension and thus did not report to training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McLaurin is the only player missing from camp.

He expressed his frustration last week at the lack of progress on a deal.

McLaurin is headed into the final year of his contract set to make $15.5 million in base salary. Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the league’s highest-paid at the position at $40.25 million per season.

McLaurin, 29, has topped 1,000 yards in each of the past five seasons and has not missed a game since 2020. With Jayden Daniels at quarterback in 2024, he produced a new career-high 13 touchdowns.