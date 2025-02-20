 Skip navigation
Saints hire Doug Nussmeier as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 20, 2025 11:09 AM

The Saints have made an expected hire for one of new head coach Kellen Moore’s top assistants.

Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the club is in Doug Nussmeier to be its offensive coordinator.

Nussmeier, 54, has been the top candidate for the role after working alongside Moore with the Cowboys, Chargers, and Eagles. After serving as Dallas’ tight ends coach from 2018-2019, Nussmeier was the team’s QBs coach from 2020-2022.

He was then Los Angeles’ quarterbacks coach in 2023 and Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach in 2024.

Nussmeier will be closer to his son, Garrett, who is currently LSU’s quarterback, playing his home games just up the road in Baton Rouge.