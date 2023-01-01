 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Saints lead Eagles 13-0 at halftime

  
Published January 1, 2023 09:24 AM
nbc_pft_week17ripthrough_221230
December 30, 2022 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King rip through some of the biggest storylines in the NFL in Week 17, from Geno Smith's revenge game against the Jets to the Lions needing a win at home against the Bears.

The Eagles couldn’t get a win to wrap up the NFC East and the top seed in the conference in Week 16 and things aren’t going well in Week 17 either.

Gardner Minshew was sacked five times by the Saints and the Eagles went three-and-out on their first four possessions of the game. The Saints opened the game with a long touchdown drive and added a pair of Wil Lutz field goals to stretch their lead to 13-0.

The Eagles were able to get their first two first downs of the first half after a Josiah Scott interception ended another Saints bid for points, but the clock ran out before they could put any points on the board so they remain down 13 points in front of a home crowd that isn’t full of good cheer on the first day of 2023.

Minshew is 6-of-10 for 70 yards and the Eagles have just two runs for nine yards during a miserable half for the offense.

Andy Dalton is 13-of-14 for 164 yards and that interception while Taysom Hill is 2-of-2 for 24 yards. Hill also ran for a touchdown and Alvin Kamara has nine carries for 43 yards as the Saints try to stay alive in the race for the NFC South title.