Saints make QB change, Tyler Shough to start vs. Rams on Sunday

  
Published October 28, 2025 12:24 PM

The Saints are making a quarterback change.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, head coach Kellen Moore has decided to promote Tyler Shough to QB1, replacing Spencer Rattler.

Shough came in during the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers with New Orleans down 17-3. He finished the game 17-of-30 for 128 yards with an interception. He also rushed three times for 12 yards while taking a pair of sacks.

Shough did not lead the team to a scoring drive, as the Saints eventually lost 23-3.

Shough, who turned 26 a month ago, was the No. 40 overall pick of this year’s draft out of Louisville. He also spent time with Oregon and Texas Tech at the collegiate level.

Rattler, who turned 25 on the same day last month, heads to the bench after compiling a 1-7 record as a starter this year. He’s completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,586 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s rushed for 167 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Rattler had thrown four interceptions over his last two games.

In 15 career appearances with 14 starts, Rattler has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 picks. The Saints have gone just 1-13 in Rattler’s starts.

Shough’s first start will come in Los Angeles on Sunday when the Saints take on the Rams.