Saints owner Gayle Benson: Idea of firing G.M. Mickey Loomis is ridiculous

The Saints reached their bye week with a 2-8 record and many teams in that situation face questions about whether they are going to make major changes to their coaching staff or front office.

Kellen Moore is in his first year as the team’s head coach and Saints owner Gayle Benson shot down any notion of a change at the top of the personnel department. General Manager Mickey Loomis has been in that role since 2002 and Benson said that neither this year’s record nor the team’s recent lack of success has her thinking about a change.

“It may not be what the fans want to hear, but as far as firing Mickey Loomis, that’s ridiculous,” Benson said, via Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. "[He] does a great job. . . . When I am asked to hold Mickey Loomis accountable, I do. Not every decision works out, they never do. . . . I hold him in high esteem, and I am very pleased with what he has accomplished, acquired and is building.”

Benson said that Loomis and the team were upfront about the Saints being in “a rebuilding mode” in 2025 and that things have played out that way. That switch will have to flip at some point, but it looks like Loomis will be around until it does.