Saints, Pete Werner agree to three-year extension

The Saints have locked up one of their key defensive players.

According to multiple reports, linebacker Pete Werner has agreed to a three-year extension with New Orleans.

The initial reports indicate Werner’s deal is worth more than $25 million with $17.5 million guaranteed.

A second-round pick in 2021, Werner has developed into a consistent starter for New Orleans. He started 16 games last year, recording 93 total tackles with four tackles for loss, an interception, and two fumble recoveries.

He was headed into the final year of his rookie contract but is now tied to the organization through 2027.