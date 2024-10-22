 Skip navigation
Saints place CB Paulson Adebo on IR, make addition of WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling official

  
October 22, 2024

The Saints placed cornerback Paulson Adebo on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Adebo broke his femur in Thursday night’s loss to the Broncos, and he needed immediate surgery. The recovery is expected to take 4-5 months, so he is out for the season.

The Saints filled his roster spot by making the signing of receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling official.

The Saints also announced the signings of safety Roderic Teamer and defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles. They cut safety Johnathan Abram and offensive guard Chris Reed from the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Abram, a former first-round pick of the Raiders, appeared in 12 games in two seasons with the Saints. He played 60 percent of the snaps in his first two appearances for the Saints this season before seeing action on only 12 defensive snaps in Week 7.

Starter Will Harris is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, but Jordan Howden started opposite Tyrann Mathieu against the Broncos.

Teamer and Jean-Charles both have spent time with the Saints previously.