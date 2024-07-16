Saints place fifth-round WR Bub Means on non-football injury list

The Saints placed rookie receiver Bub Means on the non-football injury list.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Means’ injury isn’t serious, and Means “plans to do the conditioning test soon and the expectation is that he’ll be good to go quickly.”

The Saints can remove Means from the list at any time.

The team made him a fifth-round draft pick, and he joins a room that has Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson and Equanimeous St. Brown as the Saints replace Michael Thomas.

Means began his college career at the University of Tennessee as a defensive back. He played four games to preserve a redshirt and transferred to Louisiana Tech.

After moving to wide receiver, he made 22 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

He then transferred to the University of Pittsburgh, where he made 68 receptions for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons.