Saints place Ryan Ramczyk on reserve/retired list

Ryan Ramczyk announced his retirement in April and it became official on Monday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the Saints placed Ramczyk on the reserve/retired list. The move formally removes him from the team’s roster

With Ramczyk officially on the retired list, the Saints will get a $1.255 million cap credit. They have $11.08 million in dead money left on the 2025 cap and an additional $11.98 million will be on their cap for next season.

Ramczyk was a Saints first-round pick in 2017 and played his entire career with the team. He started 101 regular season games and seven playoff contests, but knee injuries kept him off the field in 2024 and contributed to his decision to end his playing days.