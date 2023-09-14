Saints put Payton Turner on injured reserve

Saints defensive end Payton Turner’s toe injury in the season opener is going to cost him at least the next four games.

Word last Sunday night was that Turner will need surgery to repair the turf toe injury and the Saints placed Turner on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Turner had one tackle before leaving the 16-15 win over the Titans. The 2021 first-round pick had 28 tackles and three sacks in his first two seasons with the team.

The Saints signed defensive end Kyle Phillips and wide receiver Lynn Bowden off of the practice squad in other moves. Phillips had 65 tackles and 2.5 sacks with the Jets over the last three seasons while Bowden had 28 catches with the Dolphins in 2020.