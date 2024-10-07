 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints put Shane Lemieux on IR, rule Kendre Miller out for Monday night

  
Published October 7, 2024 04:21 PM

The Saints announced a series of roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Center Shane Lemieux has been placed on injured reserve after being ruled out on Saturday with an ankle injury. Lemieux had stepped into the starting role after Erik McCoy’s injury and the team signed Connor McDermott off of the Jets’ practice squad last week to provide more depth at the position.

They signed guard Kyle Hergel off of the practice squad to fill the empty roster spot. He played four special teams snaps in Week Four after being elevated on a temporary basis.

Safety Johnathan Abram and linebacker Isaiah Stalbird are this week’s practice squad elevations. Stalbird had two tackles in two games this season, but Abram has yet to make an appearance.

The Saints also ruled running back Kendre Miller out. Miller was designated to return from injured reserve last week, but he won’t be activated for Monday night’s game.