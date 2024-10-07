Saints put Shane Lemieux on IR, rule Kendre Miller out for Monday night

The Saints announced a series of roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Center Shane Lemieux has been placed on injured reserve after being ruled out on Saturday with an ankle injury. Lemieux had stepped into the starting role after Erik McCoy’s injury and the team signed Connor McDermott off of the Jets’ practice squad last week to provide more depth at the position.

They signed guard Kyle Hergel off of the practice squad to fill the empty roster spot. He played four special teams snaps in Week Four after being elevated on a temporary basis.

Safety Johnathan Abram and linebacker Isaiah Stalbird are this week’s practice squad elevations. Stalbird had two tackles in two games this season, but Abram has yet to make an appearance.

The Saints also ruled running back Kendre Miller out. Miller was designated to return from injured reserve last week, but he won’t be activated for Monday night’s game.