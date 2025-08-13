Saints put WR Bub Means on injured reserve

Wide receiver Bub Means won’t be returning to the Saints’ active roster this season.

Means hurt his ankle in the team’s first preseason game and the team announced on Wednesday that he has been placed on injured reserve. They signed offensive lineman Mike Panasiuk to fill the open spot on their 90-man roster.

Means was a 2024 fifth-round pick in New Orleans. He had nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in seven games during his rookie season.

Cedrick Wilson and Mason Tipton were listed as second-stringers along with Means on the team’s depth chart. Chris Olave, Brandin Cooks, and Rashid Shaheed are on the top rung.

Panasiuk has spent time with the Panthers and Colts as well as in the UFL and XFL.