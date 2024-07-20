Saints, Rashid Shaheed agree to new deal

The Saints are keeping one of their key contributors around for at least another season.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, New Orleans has agreed to terms with exclusive rights free agent receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed on a one-year contract extension.

The deal is worth a reported $5.2 million.

Shaheed, was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler as a returner last season. He averaged 13.6 yards per punt return, scoring one touchdown. He also averaged 21.3 yards per kick return.

He also caught 46 passes for 719 yards with five touchdowns and rushed seven times for 37 yards.

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Weber St. in 2022, Shaheed has recorded 74 receptions for 1,207 yards with seven touchdowns in 27 games with 14 starts.