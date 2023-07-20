Saints release Billy Price

The Saints have moved on from a veteran offensive lineman.

New Orleans released center Billy Price with a non-football injury designation, according to Thursday’s transaction wire.

Price, 28, had just signed with the Saints in mid-June. The No. 21 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Price played his first three seasons with the Bengals. He started 19 games for Cincinnati, but just one in 2020 — his last year with the club.

He went on to play for the Giants in 2021, starting 15 games. Last year, he started 11 contests for the Cardinals after spending time on Las Vegas’ practice squad.

The Saints also announced that the club has placed tight end Miller Forristall on the physically unable to perform list. Forristall joined the Saints on a futures deal in January after spending the last two seasons with Cleveland. He appeared in two games in 2021 and four games last year.

Forristall, 25, has also spent time with the Titans.