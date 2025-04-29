Saints release QB Ben DiNucci

Ben DiNucci’s time with the Saints has come to an end.

The quarterback announced via social media on Tuesday morning that New Orleans has released him.

DiNucci, 28, had joined the Saints’ practice squad in December. He stayed with the franchise on a futures deal.

While he had previously worked with new head coach Kellen Moore with the Cowboys, DiNucci apparently become the odd man out after the club selected Tyler Shough in the second round of this year’s draft. New Orleans also has Derek Carr, Jake Haener, and Spencer Rattler at quarterback currently on its 90-man roster.