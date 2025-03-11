 Skip navigation
Saints restructure contracts of Carl Granderson, Cesar Ruiz, Khalen Saunders

  
Published March 11, 2025 07:33 AM

The Saints cleared a big chunk of cap space by restructuring quarterback Derek Carr’s contract and they continued to carve out some spending room with a series of other contractural maneuvers this week.

According to multiple reports, they have restructured the contracts of defensive end Carl Granderson, right guard Cesar Ruiz, and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. The three moves clear more than $13 million in cap space that the Saints can now use for other purposes this offseason.

It will also add to future cap charges, which is nothing new in New Orleans as the Saints’ usual mode of operation has been to kick money down the road in order to balance their cap in the present.

The approach has not paid off in a playoff trip since the 2020 season, but that hasn’t caused them to try something different heading into Kellen Moore’s first year as the head coach.