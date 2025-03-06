 Skip navigation
Saints restructure Erik McCoy’s contract

  
Published March 6, 2025 05:58 AM

The Saints again find themselves needing to make moves in order to get under the salary cap and, as in past years, the machinations will involve contract restructures.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that center Erik McCoy is one of the players who will be converting salary into a bonus. Per the report, the Saints will pick up more than $7 million in cap space as a result of the deal.

That money will now hit the cap in future seasons, which likely means that the Saints will continue to make similar maneuvers down the road.

McCoy is under contract through the 2027 season. He was limited to seven games in 2024 due to groin and elbow injuries and he’s started all 81 games he’s played since joining the Saints in 2019.