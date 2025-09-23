Saints set to be the biggest underdog they’ve been since 1975

The Saints are coming off a blowout loss to the Seahawks and oddsmakers think they are in store for another thumping in Week 4.

They will head to Buffalo to face the Bills and sportsbooks currently have the Bills favored by 16.5 points in the game. That’s the largest point spread so far this season and tied for the ninth-largest point spread since the start of the 2020 season.

Only one of the bigger eight underdogs won outright — the Jets beat the Rams in 2020 despite being 17-point underdogs — and six of the other seven underdogs failed to cover the spread.

Per Pro Football Reference, the current point spread would make the Saints the biggest underdogs they’ve been in a game since Week 9 of the 1975 season. They were also 16.5-point underdogs against the Vikings that week and covered the spread in a 20-7 loss. They were 18-point underdogs to the Raiders the previous week, but lost that game 48-10.