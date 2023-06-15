Saints sign Billy Price

The Saints announced the signing of center Billy Price on Thursday.

Price, 28, has started 45 games in his career.

The Cardinals signed him off the Raiders’ practice squad last year after starter Rodney Hudson injured his knee, and Price started 11 games.

Price became a free agent this spring.

The Bengals made Price the No. 21 overall pick in 2018, and he spent three seasons in Cincinnati. He also has played for the Giants.

The Saints have Erik McCoy as their starting center, but he missed five games in 2021 and four in 2022. Cesar Ruiz has served as the backup center, but he is the starter at right guard.