Saints sign C Connor McGovern off Jets’ practice squad

The Saints signed center Connor McGovern off the Jets’ practice squad, the team announced Friday.

New Orleans needed an emergency addition with its offensive line banged up heading into Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Starting center Erik McCoy is on injured reserve with a groin injury, and right guard Cesar Ruiz was out last week with a knee injury and still hasn’t returned to practice. McCoy’s replacement, Shane Lemieux, has missed practice this week with an ankle injury, and starting left guard Lucas Patrick was added to the practice report Friday with a groin injury.

McGovern has 91 career starts at guard and center. He started seven games for the Jets last season before a dislocated kneecap ended his season.

Saints offensive line coach John Benton was McGovern’s offensive line coach with the Jets in 2021-22.

The Saints cut second-year receiver A.T. Perry in a corresponding move.