 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints sign C Connor McGovern off Jets’ practice squad

  
Published October 4, 2024 05:20 PM

The Saints signed center Connor McGovern off the Jets’ practice squad, the team announced Friday.

New Orleans needed an emergency addition with its offensive line banged up heading into Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Starting center Erik McCoy is on injured reserve with a groin injury, and right guard Cesar Ruiz was out last week with a knee injury and still hasn’t returned to practice. McCoy’s replacement, Shane Lemieux, has missed practice this week with an ankle injury, and starting left guard Lucas Patrick was added to the practice report Friday with a groin injury.

McGovern has 91 career starts at guard and center. He started seven games for the Jets last season before a dislocated kneecap ended his season.

Saints offensive line coach John Benton was McGovern’s offensive line coach with the Jets in 2021-22.

The Saints cut second-year receiver A.T. Perry in a corresponding move.