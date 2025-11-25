 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week_12_superlatives_251125.jpg
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Saints sign Cade York, not Justin Tucker, to replace Blake Grupe

  
Published November 25, 2025 12:43 PM

Justin Tucker got a workout with the Saints. It didn’t work out well enough to overcome the baggage.

Via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, the Saints have signed kicker Cade York to the practice squad. Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Saints will be releasing current kicker Blake Grupe.

York and Tucker were scheduled to have tryouts on Tuesday.

Since 2022, York has spent time with the Browns, Titans, Giants, Commanders, and Bengals. He had not yet been on a roster in 2025.

He has made 45 of 33 field goals, for a career success percentage of 73.3. (That’s the exact same percentage Tucker made in 2024, the lowest rate of his career.) York also has made 51 of 54 extra points.

For Tucker, the wait continues for the next tryout and, potentially, the next roster spot.