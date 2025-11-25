Saints sign Cade York, not Justin Tucker, to replace Blake Grupe

Justin Tucker got a workout with the Saints. It didn’t work out well enough to overcome the baggage.

Via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, the Saints have signed kicker Cade York to the practice squad. Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Saints will be releasing current kicker Blake Grupe.

York and Tucker were scheduled to have tryouts on Tuesday.

Since 2022, York has spent time with the Browns, Titans, Giants, Commanders, and Bengals. He had not yet been on a roster in 2025.

He has made 45 of 33 field goals, for a career success percentage of 73.3. (That’s the exact same percentage Tucker made in 2024, the lowest rate of his career.) York also has made 51 of 54 extra points.

For Tucker, the wait continues for the next tryout and, potentially, the next roster spot.