 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints sign free agent RB Cam Akers

  
Published June 13, 2025 06:25 PM

The Saints signed free agent running back Cam Akers on Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Akers participated in the team’s minicamp this week on a tryout basis.

He joins Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running backs room.

Akers, 25, spent last season with the Texans and Vikings. Between the two teams, he rushed for 444 yards and two touchdowns on 104 carries and added 14 catches for 68 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams made Akers a second-round pick in 2020, and he played in Los Angeles until the team traded him to the Vikings during the 2023 season. He signed with the Texans last offseason, and Houston traded him to Minnesota on Oct. 15.

In his career, Akers has 502 carries 2,025 yards and 13 touchdowns and 52 catches for 388 yards and four touchdowns.