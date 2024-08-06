Saints sign LB Mike Rose

The Saints have made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday.

New Orleans announced the team has signed linebacker Mike Rose and waived offensive tackle Chandler Brewer with an injury designation.

Rose previously spent time with the Chiefs and Dolphins after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022. But he has not appeared in a regular season game.

He played for the St. Louis Battlehawks over the last two years in both the XFL and UFL.

Brewer, 27, had signed with the Saints in late July. He has appeared in 14 career games with four starts since initially signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019.