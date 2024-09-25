Saints sign OL Shane Lemieux to the active roster from the practice squad

The Saints made official the placement of center Erik McCoy on injured reserve Wednesday. The team announced the move along with two others.

They signed offensive lineman Shane Lemieux from the practice squad to the active roster and signed offensive guard Chris Reed to the practice squad.

Lemieux played guard and center in the preseason, so he is a candidate to replace McCoy in the games McCoy will miss with a groin injury. A report indicated McCoy will miss 6-8 weeks, but coach Dennis Allen wouldn’t confirm that. Injured reserve entails at least a four-game absence.

The Giants made Lemieux a fifth-round pick in 2020, and he played 18 games with 12 starts for them.

Reed has played 70 games with 30 starts with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Panthers, Colts and Vikings.